Hughes scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hughes has been excellent over his last 10 games, racking up four goals and 10 helpers. He has five multi-point efforts and just two scoreless outings in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman's earned 45 points (22 on the power play), 79 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests this season.