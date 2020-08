Hughes scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

The rookie defenseman had a shot deflected in by Brandon Sutter in the second period. Hughes then scored one of his own just 1:24 later to tie the game at three. The 20-year-old led the Canucks with six points (one goal, five helpers) in four games during the series. DFS managers will want to invest in the high-scoring defenseman during the Canucks' playoff run.