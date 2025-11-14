Hughes (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Hurricanes, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes will miss a game after initially being listed as a game-time decision. It's unclear if this issue is related to the lower-body injury that cost him four contests earlier in the season. The defenseman's absence will open up more power-play time for Filip Hronek, while Victor Mancini (upper body) was activated from injured reserve earlier Friday and could be an option to play.