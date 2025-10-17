Hughes scored a power-play goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Hughes' goal came from his own zone as he fired a quick shot that hit the net before Casey DeSmith could get to the Dallas bench for an extra attacker. This was Hughes' first multi-point effort in four outings this season. He had 24 such games in 2024-25 during a 16-goal, 76-point campaign. Hughes is at three points, 10 shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating to begin 2025-26, but he'll receive plenty of ice time to push for maintaining a point-per-game pace.