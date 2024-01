Hughes notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Hughes stretched his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists). He helped out on Elias Pettersson's second goal of the first period. Hughes is up to 46 points, 94 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 37 outings overall. The 24-year-old continues to lead all defensemen in scoring, though Colorado's Cale Makar is two points back.