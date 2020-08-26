Hughes registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Hughes picked up the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's opening goal 1:29 into the first period. The 20-year-old Hughes is up to a goal and 10 assists through 12 playoff outings, with seven points coming on the power play. The rookie blueliner is playing a huge role in the Canucks' dynamic offense, particularly in man-advantage situations.