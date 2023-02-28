Hughes recorded three assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.

Hughes assisted on Vasily Podkolzin's tally in the first period, Anthony Beauvillier's in the second, and Andrei Kuzmenko's overtime winner. Hughes has yet to go more than two games without a point this season. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 57 points (five goals, 52 assists) through 56 games this season, tied for fourth most among defensemen.