Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hughes was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, a span in which the Canucks potted just two goals. He helped out on tallies by Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland in this contest. For the season, Hughes has one goal, six assists, five power-play points, 18 shots on net, six blocks and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. There's another level to the 26-year-old's game, but it will take some cooperation from the rest of the Canucks' offense for him to get there.