Hughes logged two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hughes has dished five assists in his last three games, and four of them have come on the power play. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in eight appearances this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has 10 helpers (five on the power play), 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.