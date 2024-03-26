Hughes notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

After fading late in February, Hughes has bounced back with a goal and 10 helpers over 10 contests in March. The defenseman set up a Brock Boeser tally in the third period of Monday's loss. Hughes is up to 81 points, 169 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-39 rating through 72 appearances. He needs just two more assists to reach 70 for the first time in his career, and just one more point would guarantee him a point-per-game campaign for the first time.