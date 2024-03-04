Hughes notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Since the start of February, Hughes has nine helpers over 14 games. That's solid production, though it's a noticeable downturn from his scoring pace earlier in the campaign. The captain has 12 goals, 59 helpers, 151 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating over 63 appearances. Even with the slowdown, Hughes is on pace to shatter his career high of 76 points from last season.