Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Hughes' outlet pass allowed Bo Horvat to beat a sprawling Jacob Markstrom for what would be the game-winning goal. The assist got Hughes to the 20-point mark in 20 games this season. The defenseman has two goals, 18 helpers, a minus-12 rating and 52 shots on net.