Hughes recorded a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hughes has earned four helpers through two games, and all but one of them have come with the man advantage. He set up Andrei Kuzmenko's first-period tally Saturday. Hughes has also added a plus-4 rating, four blocked shots and four shots on goal so far as he continues to provide elite offense from the blue line.