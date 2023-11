Hughes supplied an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The helper came on Sam Lafferty's third-period marker. Hughes has four goals and 12 assists during his 10-game point streak. The 24-year-old lost his spot on the NHL's overall scoring leaderboard to Nikita Kucherov on Friday, but Hughes still leads all defensemen with 32 points (eight goals, 24 helpers) through 21 contests. He's added a plus-18 rating, 63 shots on net and 17 blocked shots.