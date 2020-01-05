Play

Hughes recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Hughes had the secondary helper on Tyler Myers' game-winning goal late in the third period. Hughes is the fastest Canucks rookie defenseman to 30 points, doing so in just 41 games. The 20-year-old has added 74 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating this season.

