Hughes logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Hughes had the only helper on Ilya Mikheyev's second-period tally. This was Hughes' sixth assist in his last seven games. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 27 helpers in as many contests this season, but he's yet to cash in a goal on 51 shots, and he sports a minus-2 rating.