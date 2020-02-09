Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Posts assist in loss
Hughes registered an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Hughes continues to find the scoresheet consistently. He's picked up five goals and eight helpers in 16 games since the calendar flipped to 2020. The 20-year-old has 41 points, 104 shots and a minus-5 rating in 55 contests overall. His Calder Trophy case gets stronger by the outing.
