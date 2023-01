Hughes notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hughes continues to be consistent -- since the start of December, he has a goal, nine assists and 22 shots in 14 appearances. The 23-year-old defenseman has earned 16 of his 31 points on the power play this season. He's added 63 shots on net 31 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 33 outings while logging consistent top-pairing minutes.