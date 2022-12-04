Hughes logged a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hughes helped out on both of Bo Horvat's tallies in the contest. Over his last eight games, Hughes has nine assists, five of which have come on the power play. The 23-year-old blueliner continues to lack a lethal goal-scoring shot, but 23 helpers, including 12 on the power play, in 21 outings will play in any fantasy format. He's added 42 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating.