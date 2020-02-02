Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Pots two goals including OT winner
Hughes scored two goals, including the winner 42 seconds into overtime, during Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Islanders.
The rookie defenseman continues to keep himself in the Calder Trophy conversation. Hughes has five goals and 11 points in his last 13 games, boosting him up to 38 points (eight goals, 30 helpers) through 51 games.
