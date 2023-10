Hughes scored twice on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Hughes scored the Canucks' first two goals in a game they controlled virtually wire-to-wire. The defenseman has scored all three of his goals this season over the last three games. He's up to eight points, 24 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through seven contests. He had seven tallies and 76 points in 78 outings last season, which is the closest he's come to a point-per-game pace in his career.