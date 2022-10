Hughes (lower body) rejoined the Canucks at practice Sunday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver.

Hughes has missed Vancouver's last four games after suffering a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old blueliner logged five assists in his first five contests of the season after putting up 68 points (eight goals, 60 assists) in 2021-22. Hughes can return to Vancouver's top pairing as soon as Tuesday when they take on the Devils.