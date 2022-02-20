Hughes scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

Hughes set up an Elias Pettersson goal in the second period and added one of his own late in the third. This was Hughes' second multi-point effort in as many games since he cleared the COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old defenseman has four tallies, 38 points (18 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 47 outings overall.