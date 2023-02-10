Hughes logged two power-play assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Hughes helped out on third-period markers by Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier, with the latter's goal being the game-winner. This was the seventh time in 13 games that Hughes has put up multiple points. The 23-year-old blueliner has five goals, 44 helpers, 24 power-play points, 85 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 48 appearances.