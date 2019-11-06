Hughes (lower body) scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Hughes was the only Canuck able to solve Jordan Binnington in the contest, doing so with 3:35 remaining in regulation. The even-strength tally is a rare sight for the defenseman -- eight of Hughes' 11 points have come with the man advantage. He skated 20:18 in the game, so he should be good to go after a one-game absence with the injury.