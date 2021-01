Hughes recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Hughes teed up J.T. Miller for a one-timer that gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period. Later on, Hughes had the secondary helper on Elias Pettersson's power-play tally. The 21-year-old Hughes now has a goal and eight assists through nine games. He also went plus-2 on Wednesday, which is just the second time he's finished a game positive this year.