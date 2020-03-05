Hughes (undisclosed) recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Hughes was initially a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest, but he played 22:53 and contributed the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's third-period tally. The 20-year-old defenseman has 52 points, including a team-leading 25 on the power play. He's added 123 shots and a minus-10 rating through 65 appearances in his rookie year.