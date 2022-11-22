Hughes notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hughes helped out on goals by Andrei Kuzmenko and Luke Schenn in the contest. Through 10 games in November, Hughes has been held off the scoresheet once while racking up 13 helpers and an even plus-minus rating. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 18 helpers, 28 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 15 outings overall, though he's still looking for his first goal of the season.