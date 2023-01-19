Hughes scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Hughes extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six helpers), and he's recorded multiple points in three of those outings. His power-play tally Wednesday was his first since the 2019-20 campaign -- he's usually more of a set-up man than a finisher. This season, he's up to four goals, 40 points (20 on the power play), 77 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 40 appearances.