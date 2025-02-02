Hughes (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday and is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest versus the Red Wings, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.
Hughes' potential absence is one more moving part for the Canucks, who have three NHL-level players on their way to Vancouver after trades Friday. If Hughes is unavailable, Noah Juulsen or Elias Pettersson could suit up instead.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Extends streak with two helpers•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Scores both goals in win•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Stays warm with assist•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Tallies twice on power play•