Hughes scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hughes gave the Canucks a lead at 10:08 of the second period, but it didn't stick. He had assists on goals by Nils Hoglander and Tanner Pearson (power play) in the third as the Canucks pulled away with the win. Hughes has three tallies, 31 points, 78 shots on net, a minus-15 rating and 15 power-play points through 39 appearances.