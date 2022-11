Hughes notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Hughes' third multi-assist game in his last four outings. Three of his six helpers in that span have come on the power play. For the season, the star defenseman is up to 20 assists (10 on the power play), 33 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 17 outings.