Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Reaches 25-assist mark
Hughes recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Hughes helped out on Tyler Myers' second goal in the first period. The rookie defenseman has 28 points, 66 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season. Hughes could top the 50-point mark if he can sustain his current pace in the second half of the campaign.
