Hughes notched a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hughes helped out on the first and third Vancouver goals of the game. His second assist gave him 300 career points (38 goals, 262 assists), a milestone that's taken him a mere 331 games to achieve. The 24-year-old has a goal and seven assists during a five-game point streak, and he's at 59 points, 116 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating through 48 contests overall.