Hughes (foot) will make his NHL debut Thursday night against the visiting Kings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Nabbed with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, Hughes is sure to get a standing ovation when introduced at Rogers Arena. The University of Michigan standout -- who played with Patrick Kane for Team USA at the World Championship and ultimately fashioned 62 points (10 goals, 52 assists) over 69 collegiate contests -- worked hard to overcome a foot injury that very well could have derailed his chances of debuting with the Canucks this season. Check the DFS player pool to see whether Hughes is available for the taking right out of the gate. He's a supremely talented offensive defenseman with wheels, and his inexperience is bound to be reflected in his virtual price tag.