Hughes (foot) picked up a helper and two shots while skating 15:36 in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

The seventh overall pick from 2018 has arrived, and it took only 35 minutes for him to etch his name on the scoresheet for the first of presumably many times. Hughes could be a good budget DFS pick for the remainder of the season if he can maintain a place in the lineup.