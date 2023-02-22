Hughes registered two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Hughes also had a plus-3 rating, two shots and a hit in a staggering 30:11 of ice time. It's the third time this season that Hughes, who entered the game averaging 24:46 in 2022-23, has recorded more than 30:00 in a single contest. He has five goals, 54 points, a plus-12 rating, 96 shots, 14 hits and 51 blocks in 53 games this season. Hughes is on a three-game point streak, providing four assists over that stretch.