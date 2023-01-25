Hughes posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Hughes has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, posting three goals and nine helpers in that span. The star defenseman is up to four goals, 39 assists, 78 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 43 contests this season. He remains the Canucks' top-scoring blueliner, which maintains his widespread appeal in fantasy.
