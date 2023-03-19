Hughes logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Hughes entered Saturday with no points in his previous three contests. The 23-year-old defenseman still hasn't scored a goal since the All-Star break, but his 18 assists, including seven on the power play, in 19 games during his goal drought have maintained his status as a top fantasy blueliner. He's at 63 points (29 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 64 outings this season.