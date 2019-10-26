Hughes had a power-play assist but also went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Hughes was frequently on the ice as the Capitals clawed back from a four-goal deficit. It doesn't take away the fact that the 20-year-old blueliner has four helpers in his last three games. He's up to seven points in 10 games this season, with five of those points coming on the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories