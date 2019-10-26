Hughes had a power-play assist but also went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Hughes was frequently on the ice as the Capitals clawed back from a four-goal deficit. It doesn't take away the fact that the 20-year-old blueliner has four helpers in his last three games. He's up to seven points in 10 games this season, with five of those points coming on the man advantage.