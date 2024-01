Hughes notched a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Islanders.

Hughes extended Vancouver's lead to 2-0 late in the opening period, stickhandling his way through the Islanders defense before ripping a wrist shot by Ilya Sorokin. The 24-year-old blueliner now has points in eight of his last nine games, totaling two goals and 10 assists in that span. Hughes leads all defensemen with 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) through 41 games this season.