Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Second defender taken at draft

Hughes was drafted seventh overall by the Canucks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hughes' star is on the rise. He got off to a rocky start at the University of Michigan in 2017-18, but in large part because he was just 17 when the season began. But his second half (post-World Juniors) was a complete blur -- the slick-skating, 5-foot-9, 170 pound dynamo's game grew so much that he was clearly one of the best defenders in the entire NCAA. Yes, he's a risk taker, but even that got reined in a bit by year's end. And that catapulted him right onto Team USA for the World Championships, playing alongside idols like Patrick Kane. Hughes combines elite edge work and agility with top-end speed, and stickhandles like the puck is attached with Velcro. If all goes to plan, he could become a Duncan Keith type. Yes, he has that kind of upside.