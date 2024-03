Hughes notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

What was long expected is now official -- Hughes has set a career high in points for the third straight year. He's picked up seven points over six outings in March and now has 77 points, including 29 on the power play, through 68 appearances this season. The defenseman has added 164 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-36 rating as one of the top overall blueliners in the league in 2023-24.