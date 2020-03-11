Play

Hughes recorded an assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Hughes has just two assists through five games in March -- that's an unusually quiet run from the 20-year-old defenseman. He's up to 53 points (eight goals, 45 helpers), 126 shots and a minus-11 rating in 68 contests.

