Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Serves up two helpers
Hughes notched a pair of assists, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Hughes set up Jay Beagle's second-period tally and the first of J.T. Miller's two goals in the third. The rookie blueliner hasn't cooled at all in February -- with two tallies and nine assists through nine games, it could be said he's improving as the season goes on. He's up to 47 points, 114 shots and a minus-3 rating in 59 contests overall.
