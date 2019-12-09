Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Set up game winner
Hughes assisted on the game-winning goal during Saturday's win over Buffalo.
Hughes adds yet another power-play point, bringing him up to 14. That's the second highest total of all defensemen in the league. He's also tied for sixth among all defensemen in scoring with 24 points. He's having a stellar rookie campaign, and isn't showing signs of his offense drying up.
