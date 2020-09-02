Hughes has set a new NHL record for assists by a rookie defenenseman in a single postseason with 13 through 15 playoff games.
Hughes has been electric this postseason having picked up 14 points through 15 games, firmly establishing himself as a top-tier blueliner and fantasy asset. He'll hope to help his team stave off elimination once again in Game 6 versus Vegas on Thursday.
