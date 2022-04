Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Hughes has points in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals and 11 assists in that span. He set up Alex Chiasson for the game-tying goal in Thursday's comeback win. Hughes continues to impress with 67 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 75 outings this season. He'll have a chance to reach the 60-assist mark in Friday's season finale versus the Oilers.