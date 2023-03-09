Hughes logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hughes took a puck to the face in the third period, but he was able to return after a brief stint in the locker room. He ended up setting up J.T. Miller for the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime. Hughes has collected 16 helpers over 15 contests since his last goal. The star defenseman has five tallies, 56 assists, 112 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances.