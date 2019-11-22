Hughes collected three assists, all on the power play, and had two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 defeat of Nashville.

Hughes has five assists over his last three games, having picked up a pair of helpers Saturday against Colorado. The 20-year-old has been especially productive on the power-play this season, collecting 12 of his 17 points with the man advantage. Hughes is enjoying a fine rookie season and will only get better with experience.